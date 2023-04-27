Bengaluru

Bad grades, bad luck: No flat in Bengaluru for you

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 27, 2023, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Who knew that your grades could be deciding factor for something as basic as finding a place to live? In Bengaluru, where India's brightest minds flock to for work, the rental market is governed by a unique rule: no good grades, no flat. Netizens were left stunned when a Twitter user shared screenshots of a chat exchange between a likely renter and a broker.

Broker asked for his mark sheets before he is allowed

In the chat, the broker informed this prospective tenant that his profile was approved by the landlord. The broker then requested the tenant's social media profiles, joining letter, and other documents, including his 10th and 12th mark sheets, Aadhaar, and PAN card. Additionally, the broker requested him to give a write-up of 150-200 words about himself as the landlord asked for it.

Profile got rejected because he scored only 75% in 12th

The next day, the prospective tenant promptly submitted all the requested documents and a self-introduction to the broker and asked if he can shift there by the end of April. However, the broker replied in the evening with disappointing news: "Sorry, but he rejected your profile, because you've got 75% in class 12th & the owner is expecting at least 90%."

Twitter was abuzz with reactions after the screenshots surfaced

The screenshots created quite a stir on Twitter, with some users disputing the story's credibility and others poking fun at it. Replying to the thread, one user wrote, "'Padhai likhai karo tabhi ghar bana paoge' papa was right." "What's the cutoff in Kalyan Nagar? I'm looking for a flat," wrote another user, while others joined in for a meme fest.

