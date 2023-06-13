India

Cyclone Biparjoy claims 3 lives in Gujarat, 67 trains canceled

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 13, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read

Lakhs of people in coastal districts of Gujarat such as Saurashtra and Kutch are bracing for Cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near the fishing port of Jakhau

Lakhs of people in coastal districts of Gujarat such as Saurashtra and Kutch are bracing for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall near the fishing port of Jakhau in the Gulf of Kutch on Thursday. The cyclone approaching the region resulted in the deaths of three people, including two kids, while the Western Railways informed that 67 trains have been canceled.

Why does this story matter?

The cyclone was earlier not expected to affect the Indian coast but delay the monsoon in the subcontinent. It was reportedly moving toward Pakistan but recently changed direction and is now headed toward the northern Gujarat coast, jeopardizing the safety of lakhs of people. Studies showed that triggered by climate change, cyclonic storms over the Arabian Sea were becoming more frequent and severe.

Violent winds uproot trees

The two kids, who were cousins, died after a wall collapsed on them in Kutch's Bhuj town. The third death occurred in Rajkot's Jasdan when a large tree fell on a scooter on which the deceased woman was riding pillion with her husband. A couple on a bike was also seriously injured after crashing into a tree on the coastal highway's Una-Veraval stretch.

Intensity marked as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS)

Waves damage houses near the coast

In Veraval town, heavy downpours inundated several areas, while a wall of the Indureshwar Mahadev temple in Porbandar collapsed after being battered by sea waves. Violent waves also broke through the protection wall in Saiyed Rajpara village near Una and damaged several houses along the coast in the Gir-Somnath district. The residents of these houses, around 100 in number, were moved to safety.

Cyclone likely to enter Rajasthan on Friday

Meanwhile, five cars were charred after a high-tension wire snapped and fell on them in Botad district. Heavy rains lashed Khambha, Jafrabad, Rajula, and Savarkundla blocks in Amreli, while three boats reportedly overturned in Mul Dwarka of Gir-Somnath district. On Monday night, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 50 oil rig workers off the Gujarat coast. The cyclone is predicted to enter Rajasthan on Friday.

12,000 people identified for evacuation

Around 12,000 people identified for evacuation in Kutch and Dwarka are expected to be moved by Tuesday night, per reports. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for Kerala and fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea.

