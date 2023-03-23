India

Have you seen Bhagat Singh's original letter to jail authorities

Have you seen Bhagat Singh's original letter to jail authorities

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Bhagat Singh died in 1931 at the age of 23 years

A letter Bhagat Singh wrote to Lahore jail authorities, requesting a meeting with his father has surfaced on Martyrs' Day. On this day, iconic revolutionary Singh, along with Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Hari Rajguru, was hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in today's Pakistan in 1931. All of them died at the age of no more than 23 years.

Singh shot a British police officer in Lahore

Singh and his associates were convicted of the murder of British police officer John Saunders, who was shot in Lahore in December 1928. However, Singh had originally intended to assassinate police superintendent James Scott, whom he held responsible for the death of popular Indian nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai. Singh's father Sardar Kishan Singh claimed that his son was innocent.

Singh wanted to meet his father before execution

Reportedly, Singh used to write letters to his father and British authorities from prison. In one such letter to jail authorities, he sought permission to meet his father before getting executed. According to Marxists Internet Archives, the letter itself bore no date but one of the annotations made on it by officials provided a date of May 31, 1929.

Check out the letter written by Singh

Letter Written by Bhagat Singh to Lahore Jail Authorities to Allow Meeting With His Father pic.twitter.com/3Hdr1OQPz4 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) March 22, 2023

Singh didn't want to offer his defense in the case

Terming the matter "very urgent," Singh said he needed to meet his father to give him important instructions for his defense counsel. However, according to The Sunday Guardian, Singh wrote a letter to his father just five months before his execution, saying he was not in favor of offering his defense. "I have not approved of your move," Singh told his father.