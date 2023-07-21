Modi surname case: SC issues notice on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 21, 2023 | 12:09 pm 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi and the State of Gujarat on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case related to his Modi surname remark. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra posted the case for further consideration on August 4.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi filed a petition challenging the Gujarat High Court's order which refused to stay his conviction in the case, which led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP in March. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison over his 2019 remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi surname?" The Congress accused the BJP of conspiring to remove Gandhi from Parliament.

