Why Congress workers reached a BJP leader's house with bulldozer

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 28, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

Youth Congress workers in Jabalpur reached BJP leader Priyansh Vishwakarma's residence with a bulldozer on Wednesday and demanded his house be razed

Youth Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur reached Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyansh Vishwakarma's residence with a bulldozer on Wednesday and demanded his house be razed. The police were deployed outside his house, and barricades were put up. The move reportedly came two days after Vedika Thakur, an MBA student, succumbed after allegedly being shot by Vishwakarma in his office on June 16.

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes as a setback for the ruling BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is trying to unseat the BJP and settle scores after its government, which was formed by a thin margin following the 2018 election, was toppled in 2020. Meanwhile, the BJP has used bulldozers to demolish the residences of accused criminals extrajudicially, touting the actions as "swift justice."

Will gift bulldozer to administration: Youth Congress

CM Chouhan razed houses of poor: Youth Congress leader

A Youth Congress leader said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has razed the houses of many poor people, but he isn't taking similar action against Vishwakarma. He said the Youth Congress will gift a bulldozer to the administration if it doesn't have one to act against the BJP leaders violating the law. A billboard outside Vishwakarma's house proved his association with the BJP, he said.

Drove around with body for hours, tried to destroy evidence

The police arrested Vishwakarma on June 19. An India Today report quoted the police saying that after shooting Thakur, Vishwakarma drove around with her body for a staggering seven hours. The police investigation revealed that Vishwakarma tried to destroy the evidence by absconding with the digital video recorder (DVR) of the office's CCTV camera and the gun used in the crime.

Local BJP leaders denied his association with party

However, Thakur told the police from the hospital bed that Vishwakarma shot her. After a furor, local BJP leaders denied Vishwakarma's association with the party, but Congress leaders alleged that Vishwakarma was an office-bearer of the BJP's Gwarighat mandal and was photographed with top BJP leaders. According to Naidunia, he is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing.

Victim on hospital bed said Vishwakarma shot her

