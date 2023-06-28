India

Kota: 2 NEET aspirants commit suicide in 2 days

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

The number of suicides among students in Rajasthan has reached four this month

A 17-year-old boy allegedly took his life in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday, a day after another teenage boy was suspected of committing suicide, reported the Hindustan Times. With these two deaths, the number of suicide cases in the state's coaching hub has reached four this month. According to reports, the boys lived in separate accommodations in the Vigyan Nagar locality.

Both boys moved to Kota two months ago

The police said the boy, who was found dead by a house help on Tuesday, was from Uttar Pradesh. Officials further added that both the victims moved to Kota two months ago and were preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an all-India entrance exam for medical education. The police has recovered a suicide note in Tuesday's case.

Another boy saved by childcare services in Kota

NDTV reported that in another instance, a 17-year-old boy was saved after his parents reached out to childcare services. The boy, a native of Bihar, shifted to Kota three months ago to prepare for engineering entrance exams. On Sunday, he conveyed his suicidal thoughts to his parents over a phone call, following which his father dialed Childline, the government's counseling service.

15 students died by suicide in 2023 so far

According to the Hindustan Times, as many as 15 students have died by suicide in Kota this year. The same number of students took their lives last year. In February, Rajasthan's home ministry said 52 students died by suicide between 2019 and 2022. The rise in suicide cases among students has prompted the state government to consider a law to regulate private educational institutes.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).

