Kerala: 7 medicos demand hijab, full sleeves in operation theater

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 28, 2023 | 02:48 pm 3 min read

Seven students of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College have sought permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods in operation theater

Seven students of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College have written to their principal, seeking permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods in the operation theater. They said that they weren't allowed to cover their heads inside the operation theater, adding that "hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances."

Why does this story matter?

Hijab was banned in Karnataka's educational institutions under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government last year, sparking an intense nationwide debate. Some asserted that the ban was in line with maintaining a uniform dress code in public institutions. However, those criticizing it alleged that it was formulated to target Muslims. Later, the Supreme Court questioned the ban but gave a split verdict.

'Having a difficult time finding balance'

The letter was written by a student of the 2020 MBBS batch and signed by students from the 2018, 2021, and 2022 batches. It read, "Hijab-wearing Muslims have a difficult time, finding a balance between donning compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while also complying with hospital and operation room regulations." It then suggested alternatives used in "other parts of the world."

Long-sleeved scrub jackets, surgical hoods maintain sterile precautions: Letter

The letter further says long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods allow them to "maintain sterile precautions as well as our hijab." Meanwhile, College principal Dr. Linette J Morris said, "I told them that in...long run, it is not feasible as you have to scrub up (wash up to the elbows in running water) for a procedure or when we assist in a procedure."

Patient safety of utmost priority: College principal

"We follow universal standards to ensure a sterile environment. I have told them that I am not in a position to decide on their request. A meeting of surgeons and infection control experts will be convened. Patient safety is of utmost priority," she added.

Contents of letter similar to website 'Hijab in the OR'

Reportedly, the contents of the letter bear similarity to those on the homepage of the website "Hijab in the OR" run by US-based obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Deena Kishawi. The website says that while the number of women and minorities in the male-dominated field of medicine has increased over the last decade, the trend doesn't reflect in the field of surgery.

'Nuns went back to conventional surgical dress'

Commenting on the issue, Kozhikode Government Medical College's emeritus professor of surgery, Dr. P Rajan, said, "We have a standard system and set of practices...all over the world irrespective of caste...or religion. We shouldn't attempt to bring religion into the medical field. "Earlier, nuns used to wear their religious dress in theaters, but they went back to wearing the conventional surgical dress," he added.

