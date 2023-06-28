India

Indian company used toxic industrial chemical in syrup: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 28, 2023 | 02:07 pm 3 min read

The India-made cough syrups linked to at least 19 deaths in Uzbekistan contained a toxic industrial-grade ingredient rather than the legitimate pharmaceutical version, Reuters reported. The manufacturer company, Marion Biotech, reportedly bought the ingredient—propylene glycol (PG)—from trader Maya Chemtech India. However, Maya "dealt in industrial-grade only" and did not have the license to sell pharmaceutical-grade materials.

Why does this story matter?

The Public Health Ministry of Uzbekistan stated in December that 19 children died in Samarkand after consuming Marion Biotech's DOK-1 Max cough syrup. The ministry claimed that the syrup included a hazardous chemical, ethylene glycol, and that the deceased kids had taken the medicine above the recommended quantity at home. Notably, the production of the said medicines ceased after inspections by drug regulators.

Didn't know Marion will use it in syrups: Official

According to Reuters, people privy to the investigation revealed that Marion made the syrup with industrial-grade PG, a toxic material widely used in liquid detergents, antifreeze, paints, or coatings, and to enhance the effectiveness of pesticides. "We did not know Marion was going to use it to make cough syrups," a Maya official told Reuters. "We are not told where our material is used."

Investigators allege company didn't test ingredients before using in syrups

The source, referring to India's national standards for the composition of pharmaceutical products, added that Marion was supposed to take Indian Pharmacopoeia-grade PG, but it bought commercial-grade. An investigator said Marion also did not test the ingredient before using it in the syrups it sold to Uzbekistan. Drugs and cosmetics rules say manufacturers are responsible for ensuring the safety of the ingredients they use.

Uzbekistan's health ministry attributed 19 deaths to Dok-1 Max syrup

In December last year, Uzbekistan's health ministry attributed the deaths of 19 children to Dok-1 Max syrup made by Noida, Uttar Pradesh-based Marion Biotech. Soon, the company stopped production following an inspection by the drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Later, the government suspended its production license after the company failed to reply to its show cause notices.

WHO recommended against using 7 India-made cough syrups

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) also issued an alert, warning against the use of seven cough syrups made by Indian manufacturers, including Marion Biotech. The WHO's probe, related to the supply of contaminated cough syrups across the world, flagged a total of 20 toxic medicines, including seven from India, whose consumption led to the deaths of more than 200 people across the world.

Know about ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol

Ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) are both highly toxic, colorless, and viscous liquids with a sweetish flavor. According to the CDSCO, both chemicals are often found in glycerin as contaminants and are used as sweeteners in numerous pharmaceutical syrups. EG and DEG have been involved in several mass poisoning cases dating back to 1937.

