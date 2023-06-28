India

UP: Father-in-law kills woman, surrenders with bloodied hands

June 28, 2023

The incident occurred in the Agra district on Monday

In a horrific incident, a 62-year-old father-in-law beheaded his daughter-in-law and walked into a police station with bloodied hands to surrender, reported the Free Press Journal. The incident occurred in Malikpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday night. The accused, Raghuveer Singh, is the father of a police constable, Gaurav Singh, who was posted in Farrukhabad when the crime was committed.

Daughter-in-law allegedly hit accused during argument

According to the report, Raghuveer confessed that he killed the 28-year-old victim, identified as Priyanka Singh, after she "dared to hit him" during a heated argument. He allegedly used an axe to behead his daughter-in-law. He further told the police that he was frustrated by constant altercations between the victim and his elder daughter-in-law, who is a widow.

Case filed against accused and his son

Following his surrender, Raghuveer was taken into custody by the officials. When the victim's father got to know about his daughter's death, he filed a complaint against the accused, his son, and four other family members. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. The police said an investigation was underway into the case.

