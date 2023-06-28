India

Karnataka: Congress warns against cow vigilantism, VHP cites 'Hindus' feelings'

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge asked the police to keep a close eye on those who may try to create tensions on Bakrid

Issuing a "stern warning" against cow vigilantism, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has asked the police to keep a close eye on elements who may try to stir up communal tension on the occasion of Bakrid. While the police have started rounding up suspected vigilantes along with preventive detention, the leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said Congress shouldn't hurt the feelings of Hindus.

Why does this story matter?

Mob lynching and cow vigilantism have reportedly increased over the last decade. Last month, a Rajasthan court sentenced four men to seven years in jail for lynching dairy farmer Rakbar Khan on suspicion of smuggling cattle. A few weeks ago, Karnataka's Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh hinted at withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter legislation passed by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Kick them and throw them inside jails: Kharge

Kharge said, "If people come wearing shawls, claiming that they belong to this Sene or that Dal, kick them and throw them inside jails. If you (police) are going to let them take the law into their hands, then what is your job?" He instructed the police to thoroughly check the documents for transportation and allow people to go if they fulfilled the requirements.

Vigilantes don't understand rural economy: Kharge

Citing the current season of jatras or local fairs, he said, "People buy and sell livestock. These vigilantes don't understand the rural economy." "I may have bought a cow from a person and transported it home, which is a legal thing. Soon, in the name of any Sene or Dal, they will attack these transporters. We should not let that happen," he added.

Ensure anti-cow slaughter law is protected: Udupi BJP MLA

Separately, Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna, known for his Hindutva views and as the face of the anti-hijab agitation, said the Congress government must ensure that the anti-cow slaughter law is respected. He said those found transporting cows illegally should be arrested. "If not...it should be viewed as negligence of the home department," said Suvarna, who also describes himself as a "proud gau rakshak."

Will take to streets to protest: VHP leader

Meanwhile, Mangaluru-based VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said Muslims murder cows in the name of "qurbani." "If you (Congress government) want Bakrid to be peaceful, you shouldn't do anything to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus." He added, "If they support cow slaughter or try to revoke the anti-cow slaughter bill, we will take to the streets...Hindu Samaj and youth will protest against it."

Man lynched in neighboring Maharashtra on suspicion of transporting beef

To cite a few instances of alleged cow vigilantism, in April, right-wing vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli beat cattle trader Idrees Pasha to death in Karnataka's Ramanagara. The incident was caught on camera, following which the police arrested 11 people, including Aleemulla Baig, another victim of the assault. In neighboring Maharashtra's Nashik on Saturday, a Muslim man was beaten to death on suspicion of transporting beef.

