Politics

FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya over animated Rahul Gandhi video

FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya over animated Rahul Gandhi video

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 11:59 am 1 min read

Malviya first shared the video on June 17

The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi via a reshared tweet. According to reports, Congress leader Ramesh Babu lodged a complaint against him in Bengaluru. He has been booked under Sections 153A, 120B, 505(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tweet was first shared on June 17

Reportedly, the case has been filed over an animated video that Malviya first shared on his Twitter account on June 17. In the video, Gandhi is projected as a person who allegedly wants to divide India. On June 19, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge filed a complaint against BJP chief JP Nadda, Malviya, and BJP Chandigarh President Arun Sood over the same video.

Here's the controversial video

Share this timeline