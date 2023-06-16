India

Karnataka: Cop mowed down under tractor by sand mafia

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023

The cop was allegedly mowed down on Thursday

A 51-year-old constable of the Nelogi Police Station in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, died on duty after a tractor allegedly ran over him near Narayanpur village on Thursday, reported the Free Press Journal. The deceased, identified as Mysore Chauhan, was reportedly trying to stop the tractor from transporting illegally mined sand. The police said a case had been registered, and the accused had been arrested.

State minister orders action against illegal sand mining

Following the incident, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said he has given strict instructions to the police department to take legal action against illegal sand mining. "An investigation has been ordered into the incident," he added. Meanwhile, another state minister, MC Sudhakar, said, "It is very shocking. We need to take serious action against those behind it. Justice will be served."

Law and order collapsing, thanks to Congress: BJP

Criticizing the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the government was giving a free run to radicals and mafias for vote bank and corruption purposes. "Law and order in the state are collapsing thanks to Congress," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted. As per local reports, Chauhan was riding his bike when he was mowed down by a tractor.

