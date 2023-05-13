Politics

Karnataka election results 2023: Meme factory takes Twitter by storm

Memes have taken over Twitter as Congress wins Karnataka Assembly elections

On Saturday, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, comfortably crossing the required magic number of 113 seats to form a simple majority government. With the grand old party's comfortable win in sight in the state, Twiterrati on Saturday took over the internet with hilarious memes mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular).

The fall of the ruling BJP in Karnataka elections prompted various jokes on Twitter. Users also teased the BJP saffron party and its followers using popular songs and dialogues from Hindi films. Notably, the election results are also expected to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which a unified opposition would fight the BJP. Meanwhile, here are some hilarious memes.

Major wins for Congress in Karnataka

Congress made a brilliant comeback on Saturday with its Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar posting a resounding victory over BJP candidate R Ashoka with a difference of 1.2 lakh votes in Kanakapura. Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah won the Varuna seat by defeating BJP's V Somanna by a margin of over 46,000 votes. Congress's Ashok Rai won the Puttur seat with 66,607 votes.

Celebrations at Congress headquarters in Delhi

In anticipation of victory, Congress leaders and workers began celebrations earlier on Saturday at the party headquarters in Delhi and several other parts of the country. The high-stakes Karnataka elections saw contest triangular contest between the Congress, BJP, and JD(S). To recall, the polling for all the 224 Assembly seats in the state was held in a single phase on Wednesday (May 10).