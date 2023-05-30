Politics

Chidambaram slams Centre for 'profiteering' through higher fuel taxes

Chidambaram criticized the government over high fuel prices on Tuesday

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of "profiteering" through higher taxes on fuel at the cost of the people. In a tweet on Tuesday, he claimed that one of the reasons why inflation is high in the country is because of the artificially-kept high prices of petrol and diesel.

'Decontrol' reform stopped since September 2014, says Chidambaram

Chidambaram, a former Union finance minister, said current FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri should read an editorial in the Times of India titled "Pumped Down." The editorial noted that petrol prices were deregulated over the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments between 2010 and 2014. "However, the 'decontrol' reform has stopped since September 2014," he stated.

Government not passing on benefit of lower crude prices: Chidambaram

"Crude prices were below $60 between 2014-2021, peaked when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but has since fallen to $75," Chidambaram added. "Yet, the government has not passed on the benefit of lower crude prices to the people consuming petrol and diesel." Notably, the Congress has been accusing the Centre of not passing on the benefits of lower crude oil prices to consumers.

