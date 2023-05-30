Politics

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP begins 'khane pe charcha' in UP

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP begins 'khane pe charcha' in UP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 30, 2023, 01:19 pm 3 min read

BJP has begun 'khane pe charcha' campaign in Uttar Pradesh

After the successful "chai pe charcha" campaign before the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the new "khane pe charcha" or "tiffin pe charcha" campaign for the 2024 polls. As suggested by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP launched the campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to rally the cadres and focus on winning all constituencies.

Why does this story matter?

The campaigns planned for all 1,918 organizational divisions in UP are crucial since the BJP has recently been battered by a minor anti-incumbency wave in some states.

This was seen in its washout in Karnataka, where it lost to the Congress, and its bad showing in Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, five more states will go to elections this year, followed by the 2024 LS polls.

New campaign aims to highlight 9 years of Modi government

The 30-day campaign, proposed by PM Modi in 2018, will likely be fully executed this year to commemorate nine years of the Modi government at the Centre. Additionally, it seeks to garner support in UP for the forthcoming LS elections. It will reportedly focus on the state's 80 LS seats, and Union ministers, state ministers, MLAs, and other party functionaries are expected to participate.

Top BJP leaders, ministers to attend rallies in all constituencies

In addition to social media campaigns, the BJP has reportedly planned rallies in all constituencies between June 10 and 20. Among those slated to attend are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh. The focus of the BJP's mass outreach program would reportedly be on the 18 LS seats that it lost in 2019.

Focus on 18 seats lost by BJP in 2019: Officials

BJP officials told News18 that for the aforementioned 18 seats, the party has planned a special public connect program where top leaders will hold discussions over meals labeled "tiffin pe charcha" or "khane pe charcha." Party leaders, including MLAs and others, will likely visit influential families in these constituencies and have discussions over meals with their families.

What is 'khane pe charcha' or 'tiffin pe charcha' idea

"Khane pe charcha" or "tiffin pe charcha" implies "discussion over a meal." It's part of the BJP's mass outreach program like "chai pe charcha" (discussion over tea), which started ahead of the 2014 polls. PM Modi proposed this idea in 2018 during Parliament's Budget Session, where he asked MPs to reach out to the common people and discuss the budget's provisions and newly-launched schemes.