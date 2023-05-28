Politics

Karnataka cabinet expansion: Disgruntled MLAs hold protest, demand ministerial posts

Protest erupted in Karnataka after more MLAs demanded ministry in the cabinet

The Congress's Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expanded the cabinet by inducting 24 new MLAs on Saturday. However, the list omitted names of some ministry hopefuls, prompting the disgruntled legislators and their supporters to protest outside the governor's residence to seek cabinet berths. Protests reportedly broke out in at least eight districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Haveri, Hassan, and Kodagu.

Why does this story matter?

The resentment comes a day after the Congress claimed the cabinet would have representation from all castes, sub-castes, and regions.

It reportedly includes six Lingayat and four Vokkaliga MLAs, three from Scheduled Castes, two from Scheduled Tribes, one from the Brahmin community, and five from Other Backward Communities.

The party also claimed that all regions of the state would have representations in the cabinet.

Protests first erupted outside venue of oath-taking ceremony

The protests first began outside the venue of the oath-taking ceremony, the governor's house, with unhappy supporters of legislators who couldn't make it to the cabinet raising slogans. Supporters of Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa gathered had near Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru and demanded a ministerial berth for him. Protests were also held in several other parts of the state.

Supporters of unhappy legislators hold protest outside Siddaramaiah's residence

Protests of a similar nature were also reportedly held outside CM Siddaramaiah's residence. The Kunchitiga community was allegedly denied representation in the cabinet, according to supporters of MLA TB Jayachandra. A displeased Jayachandra stated that he would speak with the party's top leadership to seek justice. Meanwhile, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait's supporters rallied in Mysuru, waving banners and placards in support of their leader.

BJP defector Savadi also express unhappiness

Reportedly, Vijayanand Kashappanavar from Hungund and Laxman Savadi, who switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress and won from the Athani constituency, were also upset at not being appointed as ministers. Senior MLCs BK Hariprasad and Saleem Ahmed also voiced their displeasure.

Gave 75% vote to Congress, should have representation: Protesters

The supporters of MLA Rudrappa Lamani, a Banjara community leader, alleged that his name was on the list of new cabinet ministers on Friday night but was removed later. "If our leader doesn't get the ministerial post, we will protest because we gave our 75% vote to Congress in the election, so there should be at least one leader from our community," they said.

CM Siddaramaiah, deputy DK Shivakumar reach out

CM Siddaramaiah attempted to appease the irate MLAs by stating that first-time MLAs were not given cabinet positions. "We didn't make the first-time MLAs ministers," he was quoted as saying by PTI. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also tried to comfort the legislators, saying they will have more opportunities in the future.

New ministers finalized after Congress high-command's approval

The cabinet expansion decision was reportedly made after Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar met with party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala on Thursday in New Delhi. The names of 24 candidates were discussed and forwarded to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who reportedly approved the same. Notably, the two leaders met former party chiefs, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, too.