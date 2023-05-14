Politics

Who will be next Karnataka CM? Congress's decision likely today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 14, 2023, 11:16 am 2 min read

Congress like to held meeting today to decide on the next chief minister of Karnataka

Following a landslide victory in Karnataka, the Congress is reportedly set to hold its first Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 5:30pm on Sunday to decide on the next chief minister. Top contenders include former CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. The decision would also be critical since it is likely to have a direct influence on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress won the crucial Karnataka election by bagging 135 seats of the state's 224-member Legislative Assembly.

The party's political aspirations would benefit greatly from this morale-boosting victory before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the grand old party now faces the challenge of choosing the CM in the southern state, which symbolizes its real battle after its victory.

Siddaramaiah popular contender, Shivakumar enjoys high command's backing: Report

According to News18, Siddaramaiah is the popular leader among party workers, although Shivakumar is also regarded as a deserving candidate considering his contributions. Reportedly, Shivakumar enjoys the support of the party's high command because of his loyalty in times of crisis. He also represents young blood in the party. However, he needs to overcome the perception of being a "Delhi man" installed in Karnataka.

Will Congress use Rajasthan formula in Karnataka?

Political analysts believe the Congress might have a formula to select the Karnataka chief minister without facing much opposition. If the party cannot agree on a single candidate, the chief minister-deputy chief minister system might be implemented. Siddaramaiah might be appointed as CM, with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. However, similar to the Rajasthan Congress issue, this might spark resentment among other top leaders.

Siddaramaiah 'next CM of Karnataka' posters emerge in Bengaluru

Soon after the party's resounding win in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday, supporters of Siddaramaiah erected a big poster outside his residence in Bengaluru referring to him as "the next CM of Karnataka," said reports.

Siddaramaiah takes lead in reiterating poll promises

After the victory, Siddaramaiah said the Congress would fulfill the five promises made to the people in its first cabinet meeting. "The mandate given by the people is to give a pro-people administration...not for enjoyment," he said. The party promised to implement "guarantees" such as "200 units of free power" and Rs. 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, among others.