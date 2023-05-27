Politics

Delhi ordinance row: Congress indecisive as Kejriwal rallies opposition support

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 27, 2023, 11:49 pm 3 min read

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has gathered support from opposition parties and his counterparts in other states against the Centre's Delhi ordinance, the Congress is still indecisive over the issue. In fact, several Congress leaders have openly shown resistance to supporting Kejriwal owing to past conflicts. Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly called a crucial meeting on Monday to make a final decision.

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal has gathered support from several opposition parties against the ordinance—which seeks to establish its control over Delhi's bureaucracy. However, he is yet to gain the Congress's backing.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi government, giving it power over Delhi's bureaucracy rather than the Centre.

The Centre's ordinance seeks to put bureaucrats above the CM.

First, look at who all assured support to Kejriwal

In recent days, Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. All of them have reportedly assured their support to him against the ordinance. On Saturday, Kejriwal met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed the ordinance issue.

Congress chief Kharge calls meeting on Monday

Kejriwal has already requested time to meet Kharge and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to seek their support in opposing the Centre's ordinance. However, the grand old party is divided on whether to back Kejriwal's ordinance or not, given the strong opposition by several party leaders. Now, the party president has called a meeting in the national capital on Monday for the final decision.

Who will attend Congress meeting on ordinance?

Reportedly, several top leaders, including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, and former General Secretary Ajay Maken, are expected to attend the Monday meeting. "A formal request is coming from Delhi CM Kejriwal on the ordinance. We will discuss this within our party and will take the final call," said Venugopal.

Congress leaders slam AAP supremo

Kejriwal has been under fire from a number of Congress leaders for seeking the party's support against the ordinance. Furthermore, the party has not yet responded favorably due to this opposition. Senior leader Maken has reportedly made a resolute decision not to support Kejriwal, claiming that doing so would be equivalent to opposing Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Know about Delhi ordinance row

On May 11, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Delhi government in the case of who controls the bureaucracy in the national capital. The joy was short-lived, as the Centre issued an ordinance on May 19 naming the lieutenant general (L-G) as the final arbiter in the matter. The Delhi government has no authority over three areas: public order, land, and police.

What is in the ordinance?

Last week, the Centre promulgated the ordinance to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and allow the formation of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) to oversee the appointments and transfers of Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. DANICS refers to Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman, and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services.