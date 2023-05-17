Politics

Karnataka suspense: Siddaramaiah camp celebrates, Shivakumar won't budge, say reports

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 17, 2023, 05:47 pm 3 min read

Siddaramaiah has gained an edge over DK Shivakumar in the tug-of-war for Karnataka CM's chair, claim reports

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has reportedly gained an edge over fellow party leader DK Shivakumar in the tug-of-war for the Karnataka chief minister's chair, while the latter is holding the line. After Siddaramaiah met with former party chief Rahul Gandhi, his supporters were reportedly seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the dilemma could persist for "48-72 hours."

Why does this story matter?

Both contenders reportedly locked horns over the CM's post after the Congress clinched 135 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The grand old party reportedly managed to keep the differences between Siddaramaiah (75) and Shivakumar (61) camps at bay, which helped it to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 66 seats followed by Janata Dal (Secular) at 19 seats.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar camping in Delhi

Sources said in his meeting with Rahul, Shivakumar clarified that he won't back down from his demand. As per India Today TV's report, Rahul is in Siddaramaiah's favor, while ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has a good rapport with Shivakumar—said to be the main force behind the latest poll victory. But the report claimed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge isn't in favor of former CM Siddaramaiah.

Won't rebel, backstab, or blackmail: Shivakumar

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has reportedly stressed that he will not revolt even if he is not given the CM's chair. He reportedly said, "If the party wants, they can give me the responsibility... Ours is a united house. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab, and I will not blackmail."

Observers apprised party leadership of newly-elected MLAs' views

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) observers briefed the party's central leadership about the views of the newly-elected MLAs. With BS Yediyurappa out of active politics, Siddaramaiah is Karnataka's tallest leader across party lines and enjoys popular support. With strong organizational abilities, Shivakumar is called the Congress's troubleshooter in Karnataka. He reportedly revitalized the party after the BJP took over the government's reins in 2019.

Shivakumar commands Vokkaligas, Siddaramaiah has sway over AHINDA

Snubbing Shivakumar could push away the Vokkaligas, who are a politically dominant community in the state. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah is backed by the AHINDA, a decades-old combination of minority communities, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Dalits, who voted en masse for the Congress in this election. Meanwhile, the politically dominant Lingayats have approached Kharge to appoint the new CM from their community.