2 cop brothers gangrape woman, force her to abort twice

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 03:08 pm 1 min read

The victim reportedly became pregnant twice (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, two policemen in Uttar Pradesh allegedly gang-raped a 26-year-old woman and forced her to undergo abortion twice, reported IANS. According to the victim's complaint, she came into contact with constable Imran Mirza, a resident of the Shamli district, through Facebook in March 2021. Mirza allegedly promised to marry her but raped her several times in different hotels.

Accused allegedly raped woman in rented apartment

The complaint further stated that Mirza provided the woman with a rented apartment for accommodation in Shamli, where his elder brother, Furqan, joined him in abusing the woman. She reportedly became pregnant twice and was forced to undergo an abortion both times. According to reports, Mirza is posted in Pilibhit, while Furqan is posted as a cop in Shamli.

Getting death threats to withdraw case: Victim

"I remained quiet for two years. When I confronted Mirza recently, I was brutally beaten up...then I decided to take legal action. Now, I am getting death threats to withdraw the case," the woman told IANS. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Atul Sharma told reporters, "Mirza took a long leave and was expected to rejoin duty on Wednesday. Action will be taken soon."