Pratt & Whitney accuses Go First of 'lengthy' non-payment history
United States (US)-based aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has alleged that Go First has a "lengthy" history of non-payment after the Indian air carrier filed for voluntary insolvency. While Go First has blamed P&W for its recent downfall, the engine manufacturer said that the airline didn't pay its dues on time and had defaulted numerous times.
Why does this story matter?
- The response from P&W came after Go First filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and blamed it for supplying faulty engines, which forced the Wadia Group-owned airline to ground half of its A320neo aircraft.
- Earlier on Tuesday, Go First also informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that all its flights will remain canceled from Wednesday to Thursday.
This is a matter of litigation: P&W spokesperson
Speaking about the allegations made by Go First, an official spokesperson for P&W said that the company is fully committed to delivering success to its airline customers. The official also added that this issue is a matter of litigation and P&W will not be making any further comments on it, reported the news agency PTI.
P&W continues to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers: Official
"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First," said the P&W spokesperson. "As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," the spokesperson added.
Go First filed for insolvency; suspended flights for May 3-5
On Tuesday, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona claimed that the airline grounded about 28 aircraft, which is more than 50% of its fleet, amid issues with the American aircraft engine manufacturer. This has seriously affected Go First's cash flow, leading to a critical fund crunch. The airline has reportedly filed an emergency petition in a US court against P&W over the non-supply of engines.
Know about voluntary insolvency
Voluntary insolvency means a company has accepted that its business is insolvent. It can be defined as a process in which a company claims that it cannot pay its debts and requires assistance from someone else. It is also worth noting that it is a time-bound process and must be finished within 270 days from the official commencement of voluntary liquidation.
Go First posted biggest-ever loss to date in FY22
Amid a financial crunch and numerous operational issues, Go First recorded its highest-ever annual loss of more than Rs. 1,800 crore in FY 2022-23. According to the country's civil aviation regulator, the Wadia Group-owned airline's market share in March 2023 was reportedly around 6.9%, a decrease from 8.4% in January and 9.8% last year.