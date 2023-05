India

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter in Meerut

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 04, 2023, 03:43 pm 1 min read

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana has been killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Meerut, reported ANI. More details awaited.