Noida: 4 dead, 8 injured in boundary wall collapse incident

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 20, 2022, 03:12 pm 3 min read

The workers were reportedly hired by the Noida Authority to carry out drain cleaning work near Jal Vayu Vihar.

In a disturbing incident, at least four construction workers died and eight others were injured after a boundary wall collapsed in Noida on Tuesday morning. The incident reportedly took place at the Jal Vayu Vihar residential township in Noida's Sector 21. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to conduct rescue operations on a war footing.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last week, in a similar incident in Lucknow, heavy rains triggered the collapse of the boundary wall of an Army Enclave colony.

The unfortunate incident killed nine people living next to the boundary wall in the shanties.

Such incidents highlight the lack of properly constructed infrastructure in urban landscapes and how the poor are most affected by it.

Wall collapse Deceased workers belong to UP's Badaun

The police rushed to the spot along with a team from the fire department upon receiving information about the wall collapse and quickly began the rescue operations. Three of the deceased reportedly belonged to UP's Badaun district and had been hired as contractual laborers by the UP government, officials said. According to PTI, a sub-contractor who supplied these laborers has been detained.

Twitter Post Watch: Wall collapse at the Noida society

Noida wall collapse | 4 people died, 9 admitted to a hospital after a wall near Jal Vayu Vihar society in Noida Sector 21 collapsed this morning.



NDRF and Fire Brigade teams are conducting the last search mission.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/OMhtrbU06g — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

Rescue operations Eight rescued and taken to hospital

According to Noida ACP Rajneesh Verma, 12 workers were rescued from the debris. "Four people have been declared dead while eight have been rescued and taken to the hospital," he told The Times of India. The officials earlier confirmed that a first information report (FIR) would be registered and action will be taken against those responsible.

Identity Who are the deceased?

Reportedly, the deceased Baduan district natives have been identified as Pushpendra Singh (25), Amit (18), Panna Lal (25), while the fourth one was Sambhal native Dharam Veer. They were reportedly hired by the Noida Authority to carry out drain cleaning work in Jal Vayu Vihar residential township. Noida Authority said the wall was constructed by the township's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) 25-30 years back.

Twitter Post CM Adityanath expresses condolences

Details 'Workers died when pulling out bricks'

According to Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY, the wall collapsed and buried the workers when they were pulling out bricks. "Rescue operation is underway. Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure," he told ANI. Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh and DM Suhas also visited the injured people at the district hospital.

Twitter Post Watch: Officials meet the injured people

Noida wall collapse | Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh and DM Suhas LY meet the injured people admitted to District Hospital.



Four people died and nine were injured in the incident.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/GWKuuuJuNy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022