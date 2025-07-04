Edgbaston Test: Brook-Smith partnership (303) against India sets records 

England batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have entered record books with their phenomenal sixth-wicket partnership during the 2nd Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The duo put on a massive 303 runs for the sixth wicket in the first innings on Day 3. The partnership took England, who were once 84/5, toward 400. As per Cricbuzz, this is now England's second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test history.

Partnership details Duo saves follow-on, scores centuries The partnership between Brook and Smith came when England were struggling at 84/5 on the third morning. India earlier compiled 587 in the first innings. While Brook held his end, Smith launched a fierce counter-attack against Indian seamers. They went after Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. While Smith raced to an 80-ball ton, Brook followed it up with a rather composed century. The duo took England past 380 in the final session, saving the follow-on.

Smith Smith scripts these records with rapid ton England were down to 84/5 on Day 3, losing Joe Root and Ben Stokes on successive balls. Smith, who joined Brook, launched a fitting onslaught. The mayhem continued for the next two sessions as he completed an 80-ball ton. As per Cricbuzz, Smith slammed the joint third-fastest century for England in Test cricket, with Brook. He is also the fifth-fastest to 150 in Tests for England. Smith returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls (21 fours and 4 sixes).

Brook Another 150-plus score from Brook Brook completed his century off 137 balls after lunch. He finally fell to Akash Deep after India took the second new ball post-tea. The English batter departed for 158 off 234 balls, a knock laced with 17 fours and a six. As per Cricbuzz, Brook now has the joint second-best conversion rate from 100 to 150 for England in Tests with Ted Dexter (55.56). They are only behind Dennis Amiss (72.73). Earlier, Brook completed 6,000 runs in First-Class cricket.