Edgbaston Test: Brook-Smith partnership (303) against India sets records
What's the story
England batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have entered record books with their phenomenal sixth-wicket partnership during the 2nd Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The duo put on a massive 303 runs for the sixth wicket in the first innings on Day 3. The partnership took England, who were once 84/5, toward 400. As per Cricbuzz, this is now England's second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test history.
Partnership details
Duo saves follow-on, scores centuries
The partnership between Brook and Smith came when England were struggling at 84/5 on the third morning. India earlier compiled 587 in the first innings. While Brook held his end, Smith launched a fierce counter-attack against Indian seamers. They went after Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. While Smith raced to an 80-ball ton, Brook followed it up with a rather composed century. The duo took England past 380 in the final session, saving the follow-on.
Smith
Smith scripts these records with rapid ton
England were down to 84/5 on Day 3, losing Joe Root and Ben Stokes on successive balls. Smith, who joined Brook, launched a fitting onslaught. The mayhem continued for the next two sessions as he completed an 80-ball ton. As per Cricbuzz, Smith slammed the joint third-fastest century for England in Test cricket, with Brook. He is also the fifth-fastest to 150 in Tests for England. Smith returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls (21 fours and 4 sixes).
Brook
Another 150-plus score from Brook
Brook completed his century off 137 balls after lunch. He finally fell to Akash Deep after India took the second new ball post-tea. The English batter departed for 158 off 234 balls, a knock laced with 17 fours and a six. As per Cricbuzz, Brook now has the joint second-best conversion rate from 100 to 150 for England in Tests with Ted Dexter (55.56). They are only behind Dennis Amiss (72.73). Earlier, Brook completed 6,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
Partnership
Partnership records for Brook, Smith
As mentioned, Brook and Smith added 303 runs, now England's second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in Test history. They are behind Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who added 399 runs against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016. Brook and Smith also recorded the third 300-plus stand for England against India (any wicket). This is also the highest sixth-wicket partnership against India in Test cricket.