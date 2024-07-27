In short Simplifying... In short In the 3rd Test, Day 2, England's cricket team dominated, thanks to the efforts of Stokes and Root.

Root and Stokes scored fifties for England (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

3rd Test, Day 2: England on top of West Indies

By Rajdeep Saha 11:46 pm Jul 27, 202411:46 pm

What's the story England are well on top of West Indies in the third and final Test being held at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Day 2 saw England be under the cosh as they resumed on 38/3 to be reeling at 54/5. However, Joe Root and Ben Stokes floored the visitors before Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes scored runs. England managed 376 and have WI struggling at 33/2.

Morning

England lose two quick wickets in the first session

WI made an ideal start in the morning when Ollie Pope saw Shamar Joseph dismiss him. A shorter and wider delivery saw Pope trying to force it off the back foot. He got a thick inside edge that ricocheted to hit the base of middle stump. Harry Brook was the next to depart with Jayden Seales dismissing the batter.

Duo

Stokes and Root take England to safer shores

Stokes and Root took over and helped England go to lunch, stationed at 157/5. Stokes was unbeaten on 48 from 62 balls. He got his eye in and then played his range of shots to help England reach safe waters. He got to his fifty right after lunch before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. A pull shot resulted in Stokes' dismissal.

Root

Root adds two key partnerships

Root came to the crease early on when England were 31/3 on Day 1. On Saturday, he saw two more wickets fall in the morning session. Skipper Stokes joined Root in the middle and the two stitched a 115-run stand. After Stokes' dismissal, Root added another 62-run stand alongside Jamie Smith. It was a knock of substance from Root, who looked in top form.

Runs

Root smashes 87, surpasses 12,000 runs in Tests

Root's 87 was laced with seven fours. He ran well between the wickets and played a positive brand of cricket. Root has now raced to 12,027 runs at an average of 50.11. In addition to 32 tons, he owns 63 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root surpassed 1,500 runs versus WI. He has 1,513 runs at 56.03. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 6).

Stokes

Ben Stokes hammers his 33rd fifty in Tests

Stokes scored 54 from 69 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. Playing his 105th match (189 innings), Stokes owns 6,451 runs at an average of 35.44. He hit his 33rd fifty in addition to owning 13 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus West Indies, Stokes owns 1,282 runs from 30 innings at 45.78. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 3).

Jamie

Smith floors West Indies with second Test half-century

Smith looked in full flow and played an aggressive brand of cricket. He shared a pivotal stand alongside Root. After Root's dismissal, Woakes joined Smith and the two added 106 runs. Smith now owns 207 runs from four innings at 51.75. He has belted 22 fours and five sixes in this series. Overall in First-Class cricket, Smith owns 3,641 runs.

Woakes

Woakes slams his 7th half-century in Tests

Woakes supported the aggressive Smith, who was in fine touch, scoring a fabulous 95-run knock. Woakes struck at 79.49 in a knock laced with seven fours. He consumed 78 balls for his 62. It was a knock of substance from Woakes who showed a lot of charater. Alzarri Joseph dismissed Woakes. In 51 matches (83 innings), Woakes owns 1,888 runs at 27.76 (50s: 7).

Joseph

Alzarri Joseph claims four-fer, completes 100 Test wickets

Alzarri Joseph completed 100 wickets for WI. He broke the century-plus stand between Root and Stokes after lunch, dismissing the latter to get to his milestone. He finished with the wickets of Woakes and Gus Atkinson. Joseph now owns 102 scalps at an average of 35.81. His economy rate is slightly under four. He clocked 4/122 from 17.4 overs.

Information

Seales claims 3 scalps

After claiming two wickets on Day 1, Seales managed one wicket on Saturday. He dismissed Brook in the morning. Seales finished with 3/79 from 19 overs. He has completed 50 wickets for WI.

Do you know?

WI are 33/2 and trail by 61 runs

WI are in trouble, losing skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for a duck. Kirk McKenzie managed 8 from 18 balls. Woakes and Atkinson were amongst the wickets. WI are in a spot of bother and trail by 61 runs.