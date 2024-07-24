In short Simplifying... In short The West Indies cricket team has a mixed record at Edgbaston, having won four, lost three, and drawn three of their ten matches against England.

Their last victory at this venue was 24 years ago in 2000, led by captain Jimmy Adams.

Notably, the most successful visiting pacer at Edgbaston is West Indies' Courtney Walsh, with 19 wickets.

Notably, the most successful visiting pacer at Edgbaston is West Indies' Courtney Walsh, with 19 wickets.

Meanwhile, England has recently struggled at home, losing three of their last four Tests at Edgbaston.

Edgbaston will host the 3rd Test between England and WI (Image source X/@windiescricket)

A look at West Indies' Test record at Edgbaston

By Parth Dhall 03:45 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story West Indies would vie for a consolation win in the three-Test series as they face England in impending 3rd and final match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors lost the series opener at Lord's before falling short in Nottingham. However, WI's Test record at this venue looks decent. The Caribbeans have lost three Tests at Edgbaston. Here are the key stats.

Four wins in 10 Tests for WI

West Indies have played 10 Tests at the iconic Edgbaston, all against England, the home side. WI drew their first-ever Test they played at this venue, back in 1957. Overall, WI have won four and lost three Tests on this ground. As many as three Tests were drawn. The two sides last locked horns at Edgbaston in 2017.

WI's last Test win at Edgbaston

It is worth noting that WI last won a Test match at Edgbaston as many as 24 years ago. They won the 1st Test in 2000 by an innings and 93 runs. Jimmy Adams was WI's captain at that time.

Most Test wickets by a visiting pacer at Edgbaston

Interestingly, the visiting pacer with most Test wickets at Edgbaston is from the Caribbean. The great Courtney Walsh snapped up 19 wickets from three Tests on this ground at an incredible average of 11.57. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls.

How have England fared at Edgbaston?

Although England dominate the oppositions in home conditions, they have suffered defeats at Edgbaston of late. They are coming off three defeats in their last four Tests at this venue, two against Australia and one against New Zealand. Notably, England beat India in the 2022 encounter. Overall, England have won 29 of their 55 Tests in Birmingham, losing 11 (15 drawn).