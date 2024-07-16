In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root, with an impressive average of 71.45, has scored 786 runs in seven Tests at Trent Bridge, including four centuries and two fifties.

In his career, Root has played 141 Test matches, amassing 11,804 runs at an average of 49.80, and is on the verge of reaching 17,000 First-Class runs.

Notably, he has a strong record against the West Indies, with an average of 53.75.

Joe Root owns four Test centuries at Trent Bridge (Source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root averages 71.45 at Trent Bridge in Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:20 pm Jul 16, 202403:20 pm

What's the story After recording an innings win in the series opener, England eye an unassailable lead over West Indies. The second Test of the three-match series will get underway on July 18 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Eyes will be on Joe Root, who scored a fine 68 in the opener at Lord's. Notably, his record in Nottingham is also might impressive. Let's have a look.

Tally

Fourth-most Test runs at the venue

Having played seven Tests (12 innings) at the venue, Root has tallied 786 runs at an astronomical average of 71.45. The tally includes four tons and a couple of fifties. He recorded a match-winning 176 in his preceding Test outing Nottingham, against New Zealand in 2022. Meanwhile, only Michael Atherton (1083), Denis Compton (955), and Graham Gooch (936) own more Test runs here.

DYK

Two tons in last three innings

Root scored two tons in his last three Test innings in Nottingham as his scores read 106, 176, and 3. Overall, the talismanic batter has been dismissed on single digits thrice at this ground. Notably, he is yet to play a Test match here against the Caribbean team.

Stats

Root averages 53.75 against West Indies

Having played 141 Test matches, Root has completed 11,804 runs at 49.80. In addition to 62 half-centuries, Root has clobbered 31 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 Test matches versus WI, Root has amassed 1,290 runs at 53.75. He owns five centuries and six fifties. The 68 in the opener was Root's 30th Test fifty on home soil. He owns 6,160 runs at 53.56.

FC milestone

17,000 FC runs loading for Root

Root currently owns 16,859 runs in First-Class cricket across 214 games. He has smashed 83 fifties besides 45 centuries. Root's average is slightly under 50 in FC cricket (49.29). He can touch the 17,000-run landmark in the ongoing series. Besides, he can soon become the second Englishman after Alastair Cook (12,472) to accomplish 12,000 Test runs.