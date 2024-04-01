Next Article

Mominul Haque has surpassed 4,000 Test runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mominul Haque becomes fourth Bangladesh batter with 4,000-plus Test runs

By Rajdeep Saha Edited by Gaurav Tripathi 02:39 pm Apr 01, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Mominul Haque etched his name in Bangladesh's Test history books. The senior player became the fourth Bangladesh batter to score 4,000 or more runs in Test cricket. He attained the 4,000-run mark with his 25th run in the second Test match versus Sri Lanka in Chattogram. The 32-year-old ended up scoring 33 off 84 balls (3 fours). Here are his stats.

Record

Mominul joins these Bangladesh legends

Playing his 61st Test, Mominul has raced to 4,008 runs at an average of 38.53. He owns 12 centuries and 17 fifties in Tests. He joined Mushfiqur Rahim (5,676), Tamim Iqbal (5,134), and Shakib Al Hasan (4,469) in terms of 4,000-plus runs for Bangladesh. He has 2,816 Test runs at home and another 1,192 in away matches (home of opposition).

Information

1,000 Test runs for Mominul against the Lankans

Mominul raced past the 1,000-run mark versus Sri Lanka in Tests (now 1,020). He got to the mark with his 13th run in the contest. Mominul owns an average of 51 versus Sri Lanka. He has four tons and four fifties.

Information

Mominul surpassed 9,500 FC runs in first Test

With his knock of 5 and 87* in the first Test, Mominul surpassed 9,500 FC runs. Playing his 144th FC match, Mominul now owns 9,593 runs with the help of 28 centuries and 42 half-centuries.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Six of SL's top-seven batters scored fifties as they posted 531/10 while batting first. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Kamindu Mendis (92*), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (70) contributed to the massive total. Meanwhile, the Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team.