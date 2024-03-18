Next Article

Hasan scored a fiery 84 off 81 balls

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan hammers his highest ODI score: Stats

What's the story Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan has slammed his highest score in One-Day Internationals. He scored a fiery 84 off 81 balls in the third and deciding match against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. His knock was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. Notably, Hasan got a chance after warming the benches in the first two games. This was overall his second ODI fifty.

Knock

A stunning knock from Hasan

Chasing 236, Bangladesh were off to a flying start as Hasan attacked the bowlers from the outset. Alongside Anamul Haque (12), he added 50 runs for the opening wicket. Hasan also also involved in a 49-run stand with Towhid Hridoy to guide Bangladesh past 100. While the youngster looked set to touch the three-figure mark, Wanindu Hasaranga shortened his stay.

Stats

Second 50-plus ODI score for Hasan

Meanwhile, this was Hasan's second fifty in the format as the youngster's maiden half-century (51) came against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. Playing his 15th ODI, he has raced to 263 runs at an average of 18.79. Meanwhile, this was his ninth List A fifty. He has raced to 1,611 runs in the format, averaging 26-plus (100s: 3).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first in the series decider, SL were off to a poor start and were reeling at 74/4. Youngster Janith Liyanage smoked a brilliant 101* as the visitors managed 235/10. Charith Asalanka (37) was the only other SL batter to score over 30. Taskin Ahmed claimed three wickets. In reply, Hasan's ton means Bangladesh have crossed the 130-run mark, having lost five wickets.