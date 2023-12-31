Mitchell Santner registers his best T20I figures as NZ captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:46 am Dec 31, 2023

Santner returned with 4/16 in four overs (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in the third and deciding T20I as the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Skipper Mitchell Santner led the Kiwis from the front and recorded figures worth 4/16 in four overs. Furthermore, he scored an unbeaten 18 off 20 balls to ensure NZ a victory. Here we look at his stats.

A fine spell from Santner

Santner was sensational in the middle overs as he dismissed four of Bangladesh's top-seven batters. He dismissed Towhid Hridoy (16) and Afif Hossain (14) in his first two overs, pushing Bangladesh on the back foot even further. The left-arm spinner then got rid of Shamim Hossain (9) and Mahedi Hasan (4) in the 15th over. His brilliance meant Bangladesh were folded for 110.

Best figures as captain for Santner

Santner claimed his maiden four-wicket haul as captain as he has now raced to 16 wickets in as many outings in this regard at 21.43. Overall, he now owns 105 wickets in 93 T20Is at 21.31. Against Bangladesh, he has raced to nine scalps in seven T20Is at 13.22. With the bat, he now owns 610 T20I runs at 16.94 (50: 1).

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh could never get going while batting first as they were folded for 110. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (17) scored the most for them. Santner claimed four wickets. In reply, Finn Allen (38) gave NZ a flying start. Though four of NZ's five top-order batters were dismissed for one apiece, James Neesham (28*) and Santner (18*) ensured NZ's victory.

The interference of rain

Notably, the Kiwis were 95/5 in 14.4 overs when rain stopped the play. They required 16 runs off 32 balls at this point. As the game could not resume, the hosts were adjudged winners on the basis of the DLS method.