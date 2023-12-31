New Zealand beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I, series ends 1-1

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:06 am Dec 31, 2023

Skipper Mitchell Santner starred for NZ (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand have thrashed Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in the third and final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The series ended in a 1-1 draw as the Tigers won the opener and the second game was abandoned. Meanwhile, the series finale was a low-scoring game as skipper Mitchell Santner starred with his all-round brilliance. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh could never get going while batting first as they were folded for 110. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (17) scored the most for them. Santner claimed four wickets. In reply, Finn Allen (38) gave NZ a flying start. Though four of NZ's five top-order batters were dismissed for one apiece, James Neesham (28*) and Santner (18*) ensured NZ's victory.

The interference of rain

Notably, the Kiwis were 95/5 in 14.4 overs when rain stopped the play. They required 16 runs off 32 balls at this point. As the game could not resume, the hosts were adjudged winners on the basis of the DLS method.

Four-fer for Santner

Santner was sensational in the middle overs as he dismissed four of Bangladesh's top-seven batters. He finished with 4/16 in his quota of four overs to register his best figures while leading in T20Is. Against Bangladesh, he has raced to nine T20I scalps at 13.22. Overall, he now boasts 105 T20I wickets at 21.31 (4W: 3).

50 T20I wickets for Adam Milne

Meanwhile, pacer Adam Milne, who returned with 2/23 in 3.2 overs, has raced to 50 T20I scalps. The fast bowler, who made his T20I debut in 2010, averages 25.60 in the format (4W: 1, 5W: 1). Against Bangladesh, he has raced to nine T20I scalps at 17.33. Overall, he has raced to 185 scalps in the T20 format with his average being over 23.

Southee, Sears star as well

Tim Southee (2/25) and Ben Sears (2/28) also fared well with the ball. The former, who happens to be the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, has raced to 147 T20I scalps at 23.42. Meanwhile, Sears now owns nine wickets in as many T20Is (Average: 22.22).