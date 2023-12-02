1st Test, Bangladesh beat NZ: Decoding the WTC 2023-25 table

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:18 am Dec 02, 202311:18 am

Bangladesh have jumped to the second place in the standings (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Bangladesh stunned New Zealand with a 150-run triumph in the Test series opener in Sylhet. This is just their second Test win over the Kiwis. While skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with a ton, Taijul Islam claimed 10 wickets in the game. With this win, Bangladesh opened their account in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship table. Here we decode the points table.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Bangladesh compiled a total of 310 courtesy of an 86-run knock from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post a score of 317, taking the lead. However, Bangladesh managed 338 in the second innings thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan. Chasing 332, NZ were folded for 181.

Bangladesh open their account

The series opener marked the start of both teams' campaigns in the 2023-25 cycle. While Bangladesh have jumped to the second place with a PCT of 100%, the Kiwis are last in the current eight-team standings. Notably, South Africa are yet to play a game in this cycle. Meanwhile, it must be noted that NZ are the champions of the inaugural WTC in 2021.

India stand firm at third, WI languish at fifth

India beat West Indies 1-0 in their only series so far in the cycle. With a win in the opener, India collected their first points. The rain-curtailed second Test was drawn and both teams were awarded four points each. India with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67% are third in the standings. WI hold fifth place with four points (PCT: 16.67%).

Pakistan remain at the top

Pakistan created history in Sri Lanka, and therefore, they continue to hold their position at the top of the WTC standings. With their first win at Galle, Pakistan ended their year-long drought for a Test win. They whitewashed SL, beating them by an innings and 222 runs. It was their biggest away Test win. Pakistan have 24 points with 100% PCT.

Decoding England and Australia's positions

England and Australia played out a 2-2 draw in their only series in this cycle, The Ashes. England are sixth in the WTC standings with nine points and a PCT of 15%. Australia are fourth in the table with 18 points and a PCT of 30%. Notably, England were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offences in the series. Australia also lost 10 points.

WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates