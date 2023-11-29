VHT: Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal slams fifty in fourth consecutive match
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal continues his sublime run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the fourth-round match against Bihar, the left-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 93, helping Karnataka chase down a modest 218 in 33.4 overs. Earlier, he chipped in with two overs in the first innings. Padikkal smashed a fifty in his fourth successive match. Here are the stats.
A match-winning knock from Padikkal
Padikkal came to the middle after Karnataka were down to 75/2 while chasing 218. He then shared a 71-run stand with Nikin Jose, who went on to score 69. Padikkal then took Karnataka to victory along with Manish Pandey. The former smashed an unbeaten 93 off 57 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes.
A look at his List A career
Padikkal, who has represented India in two T20Is, is a hot commodity in limited-overs cricket. In 29 List A matches, the youngster has tallied 1,761 runs at an astronomical average of 80.04. He has already cracked seven tons and 11 half-centuries. As of now, Padikkal is the only batter with over 300 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. His average reads 175.50.
Padikkal will play for LSG in IPL 2024
Earlier this month, Padikkal made headlines in the currently-active Indian Premier League (IPL) window. Rajasthan Royals (RR) parted ways with the left-handed batter, trading him out to Lucknow Super Giants. The Royals acquired Avesh Khan in return. After a strong start at Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 473 and 411 runs respectively in 2020 and 2021, Padikkal failed to keep up at RR.