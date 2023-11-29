VHT: Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal slams fifty in fourth consecutive match

1/4

Sports 2 min read

VHT: Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal slams fifty in fourth consecutive match

By Parth Dhall 08:33 pm Nov 29, 202308:33 pm

Devdutt Padikkal slammed an unbeaten 93 against Bihar

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal continues his sublime run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the fourth-round match against Bihar, the left-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 93, helping Karnataka chase down a modest 218 in 33.4 overs. Earlier, he chipped in with two overs in the first innings. Padikkal smashed a fifty in his fourth successive match. Here are the stats.

2/4

A match-winning knock from Padikkal

Padikkal came to the middle after Karnataka were down to 75/2 while chasing 218. He then shared a 71-run stand with Nikin Jose, who went on to score 69. Padikkal then took Karnataka to victory along with Manish Pandey. The former smashed an unbeaten 93 off 57 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes.

3/4

A look at his List A career

Padikkal, who has represented India in two T20Is, is a hot commodity in limited-overs cricket. In 29 List A matches, the youngster has tallied 1,761 runs at an astronomical average of 80.04. He has already cracked seven tons and 11 half-centuries. As of now, Padikkal is the only batter with over 300 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. His average reads 175.50.

4/4

Padikkal will play for LSG in IPL 2024

Earlier this month, Padikkal made headlines in the currently-active Indian Premier League (IPL) window. Rajasthan Royals (RR) parted ways with the left-handed batter, trading him out to Lucknow Super Giants. The Royals acquired Avesh Khan in return. After a strong start at Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 473 and 411 runs respectively in 2020 and 2021, Padikkal failed to keep up at RR.