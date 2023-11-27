BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Preview, stats, and Dream11 predictions

By Gaurav Tripathi

Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead the Tigers (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Bangladesh will host New Zealand in a two-Test series, starting on November 28. This series is a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship. Notably, the Kiwis won the ODI leg of the tour, which took place before the ICC Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh will be without their regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan for this series. Here's the preview of the opener.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The series opener will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (9:00am IST). The track here is likely to aid spinners as the batters will be required to showcase application. Zimbabwe thrashed Bangladesh in the only previous Test at this venue. Though the live telecast of this game is not available in India, the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel will provide the live streaming.

Here's the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Bangladesh have featured in 17 Tests with the Kiwis prevailing in 13 games. Bangladesh won only a single Test. The two teams have played three draws. The Tigers drew their last series (away) against NZ in 2022. Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win over NZ in Mount Maunganui last year. It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh team.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead the Tigers

The BCB has appointed Najmul Hossain Shanto as the new Test captain as Shakib Al Hasan is out injured. Additionally, Litton Das is also on a month's break. This will be Shanto's maiden assignment as a Test skipper. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have named a potent spin attack for this series featuring the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Ajaz Patel.

A look at the probable XIs

Bangladesh probable XI: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam. New Zealand probable XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry.

Here are the key performers

Tom Latham is NZ's second-highest run-getter against Bangladesh with 734 runs in six Tests at an average of 91.75. Meanwhile, Tim Southee has claimed 29 scalps versus the Tigers. Mushfiqur Rahim has amassed 442 runs against NZ in nine Test matches at 34. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has scalped 10 wickets against NZ in five Tests.

Dream11 team predictions

Dream11 team prediction (option 1): Devon Conway, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mitchell Santner (VC), Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Taijul Islam. Dream11 team prediction (option 2): Devon Conway (VC), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel (C), Taijul Islam.