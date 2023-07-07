Sports

BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal-minus hosts eye redemption

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 10:17 am 3 min read

Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in remaining matches (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will have redemption in mind as they host Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series. Having lost the opener by 17 runs (DLS method), the home team stands in a do-or-die game. Meanwhile, Litton Das will lead the side as Tamim Iqbal shockingly announced international retirement after the first ODI. Afghanistan would fight to seal the series. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this duel on Saturday (July 8). The opener was also played here as batters endured a hard time in the rain-curtailed game. While pacers were getting the new ball to swing, spinners got assistance in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app (1:30pm IST).

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have so far faced each other in 12 ODIs. While the Tigers prevailed seven times, the remaining five encounters went in Afghanistan's favor. On Bangladesh soil, both teams own four ODI victories against each other. Notably, Afghanistan are seeking their maiden ODI series win over the Tigers. Bangladesh would be determined to extend their streak.

Can Bangladesh bounce back?

With Tamim no more being available, Mohammad Naim is likely to replace him in the XI. Meanwhile, veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will be required to take more responsibilities. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed would aim to make the new ball talk. For Afghanistan, Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed three batters. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took two wickets apiece.

Here are the probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

A look at the key performers

Ibrahim Zadran has hammered 215 runs in four ODIs this year at an average of 71.66. Mushfiqur Rahim has slammed 377 runs this year at an average and strike rate of 53.85 and 101.07, respectively. Both Hasan Mahmud and Taskin have scalped 10 wickets in six ODIs apiece this year. Rashid Khan has claimed 165 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.16.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan (VC), Mujeeb ur Rahman. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC), Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

