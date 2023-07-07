Sports

Netherlands qualify for 2023 WC: Decoding their journey in Qualifiers

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 09:34 am 2 min read

Netherlands will meet Sri Lanka in the final (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Netherlands have qualified for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. The four-wicket triumph over Scotland in the Super Sixes Match 8 of the Qualifiers confirmed their berth. Notably, the Dutch side will be playing the mega event for the first time since 2011. Interestingly, that event was also co-hosted by India. Here we look at Netherlands's journey at the CWC Qualifiers.

A 13th-place finish in the CWC Super League standings

The Netherlands had to feature in the qualifying event as they failed to finish in the top eight of the inaugural ICC CWC Super League standings. With just three wins in 24 games, they finished last among the 13 teams. Nevertheless, they performed exceedingly well in the Qualifiers. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are the only teams to defeat the Dutch side in the event.

A look at NED's run in the tournament

NED lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets in their opener. They then defeated minnows USA and Nepal by five and seven wickets, respectively. Their last group match saw them defeat West Indies in a historic Super Over. They began the Super Sixes stage with a 21-run defeat against SL. However, they bounced back with wins versus Oman (by 74 runs) and eventually against Scotland.

All-rounders have been key to their success

The Scotland game saw Bas de Leede score a ton and take a fifer. He became the fourth all-rounder to accomplish the double in a Men's ODI. Overall, he has scored 285 runs at 47.50 besides picking 15 wickets (ER: 5.65). His teammate Logan van Beek owns 10 wickets (ER: 5.16). He hammered Jason Holder for 30 runs in the Super Over against WI.

300-plus runs for Vikramjit, Edwards

Opener Vikramjit Singh and skipper Scott Edwards are Netherlands's leading run-getters with 313 runs apiece. The latter owns an average and a strike rate of 78.25 and 112.99, respectively. Vikramjit averages 44.71. His opening partner Max O'Dowd has hammered 266 runs at 38. Wesley Barresi (223 runs at 31.85) has also made crucial contributions. As mentioned, De Leede has also been among the runs.

NED to meet SL in the final

Besides the Netherlands, SL are the other side to qualify for the 10-team event in India. The two finalized sides will now meet in the final of the CWC Qualifiers on Sunday (July 9). It must be noted that Dasun Shanaka's men are yet to suffer a defeat in this competition. Meanwhile, the Harare Sports Club will host the summit clash.

