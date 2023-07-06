Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Bas de Leede slams his maiden ODI century

CWC Qualifiers: Bas de Leede slams his maiden ODI century

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 08:30 pm 2 min read

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede chipped in with a superb performance with both bat and ball (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede chipped in with a superb performance with both bat and ball to help his side reach the ICC Cricket World Cup main event. Netherlands defeated Scotland by three wickets with de Leede contributing with 5/52 and a solid 123-run knock later on. Scotland managed 277/9 in 50 overs before the Dutch got the work done. Here's more.

Maiden ODI fifer for de Leede

de Leede was superb with the ball, claiming his maiden fifer in ODIs. He finished with 5/52 from 10 overs. He claimed the wickets of Christopher McBride (32), George Munsey (9), Richie Berrington (64), Chris Greaves (18), and Mark Watt (0). Standing in his 30th ODI, de Leede has raced to 24 wickets at an economy of 5.95.He averages 32.08.

Maiden ODI century for de Leede

After sparkling with the ball, de Leede slammed a match-winning century. de Leede creamed the Scots with a 123-run knock from 92 balls. He slammed seven fours and five sixes. He now has 765 ODI runs at an average of 27.32. He hit his maiden ODI century. Meanwhile, de Leede also owns two fifties for the Netherlands.

How did the match pan out?

Netherlands were 64/3 before de Leede and Richie Berrington added a superb 137-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tomas Mackintosh scored an unbeaten 38 to help the Scots reach 277/9. In response, the Dutch were off to a good start as the openers added 65 runs. Scotland fought back and reduced them to 163/5. However, de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar (33*) made significant contributions.

Share this timeline