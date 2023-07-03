Sports

Alyssa Healy set to complete 2,500 WT20I runs: key stats

Healy is the 10th-highest run-getter in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australia wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy is set to complete 2,500 runs in Women's T20Is. The stand-in Aussie skipper needs just six runs to get the mark and she can accomplish the milestone in the second WT20I of the ongoing three-match series against England. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on July 5. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Healy has been a vital part of Australia's squads across formats since her international debut in February 2010. The dashing opener can attack bowlers from the outset and her ability to play big knocks makes her an even greater asset. Notably, Healy is leading the Aussies in the ongoing series as the team's regular skipper Meg Lanning is missing out due to medical reasons.

10th highest run-getter in WT20Is

Healy currently owns 2,494 runs in 142 WT20Is at 24.21 with her strike rate being 126.79. The tally includes 14 fifties and a solitary ton. She is the 10th-highest run-getter in the format. Among full-member team players, Healy also owns the highest-individual WT20I score, 148* vs Sri Lanka in October 2019. Only Lanning (3,405) owns more WT20I runs among Australian players.

Healy to join these names

Only eight batters besides Lanning have touched the 2,500-run mark in WT20Is. Hence, Healy would also join the likes of NZ's Suzie Bates (3,820), WI's Stafanie Taylor (3166), NZ's Sophie Devine (2,969), India's Harmanpreet Kaur (3,058), WI's Deandra Dottin (2,697), India's Smriti Mandhana (2,802), Pakistan's Bismah Maroof (2,658) and England's Charlotte Edwards (2,605). Notably, Healy owns most WT20I runs as a keeper (2,196).

Third-highest run-getter in Women's T20 WC

With 941 runs in 39 games at 28.51, Healy is the third-highest run-getter in the history of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The tally includes seven fifties. Only Lanning (992) and NZ's Suzie Bates (1066) own more runs in the competition. Healy's strike rate of 128.37 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC.

