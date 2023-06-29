Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Sean Williams hammers his third century of tournament

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 29, 2023 | 03:31 pm 2 min read

Sean Williams slammed his eighth ODI century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his sensational run, Sean Williams has recorded his third century of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Zimbabwe batter accomplished the feat against Oman in the first match of the Super-Sixes stage. Williams played yet another aggressive knock as runs were flowing all over the park. He touched the three-figure mark off just 81 balls. Here are further details.

Another power-packed knock from Williams

After a 46-run opening stand, Zimbabwe lost both their openers Joylord Gumbie (21) and Craig Ervine (25) inside two runs. Williams, who arrived to bat at number three, rebuilt the innings alongside Wessly Madhevere (23). The duo added 64 runs for the third wicket. Williams shifted gears even further after crossing the 50-run mark. He was involved in another 50-plus stand with Sikandar Raza.

Third century of the tournament

As mentioned, this was Williams's third century of the tournament and second in successive games. He scored a record-breaking 174 in his preceding outing against the USA. 23, 91, and 102* read his other scores. Williams has now raced past 490 runs in the event at an average of 100-plus. No other batter has even touched the 300-run mark so far.

Highest strike rate in the tournament

It must be noted that Williams's strike rate of 145-plus in the tournament is the highest among batters with at least 80 runs in the competition. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran (2) of West Indies is the only other batter with multiple tons in the competition.

