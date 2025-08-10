OpenAI will pay million-dollar bonuses to retain top talent

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, has announced a massive bonus payout for around 1,000 of its employees, or nearly one-third of its full-time workforce. The move comes as part of an effort to retain top AI talent in the face of stiff competition from tech giants and well-funded start-ups in Silicon Valley. The bonuses can be taken in stock, cash, or a combination of both.

Payout details Bonuses based on role and seniority The bonus distribution at OpenAI will depend on the role and seniority of the employee. Top researchers are expected to get mid-single-digit millions as a bonus, while engineers could receive hundreds of thousands. The company has also announced that these bonuses will be paid quarterly over two years, giving employees a steady stream of income during this period.

Market response Response to market dynamics, says Altman OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that the increase in compensation is a response to market dynamics, possibly due to the demand for AI talent. "As we mentioned a few weeks ago, we have been looking at comp for our technical teams given the movement in the market," he said. "We very much intend to keep increasing comp as we keep doing better and better as a company."

Talent war Tech giants offering bonuses to secure AI talent The tech industry is witnessing a fierce battle for AI talent, with major companies and well-funded start-ups offering bonuses to attract skilled professionals. Altman has recently lost several key researchers to Meta, while Elon Musk's xAI is also on the hunt for talent. This trend highlights the growing demand for expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.