OpenAI offers $1.5 million bonuses to retain talent amid AI hiring war Business Aug 10, 2025

OpenAI is handing out $1.5 million in bonuses to about 1,000 employees—roughly a third of its team—to keep top AI talent from being poached by rivals like Meta.

CEO Sam Altman discusses market dynamics and competition, noting these bonuses, paid over two years in cash or stock, are a response to fierce competition and huge offers from other tech giants.