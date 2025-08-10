Next Article
OpenAI offers $1.5 million bonuses to retain talent amid AI hiring war
OpenAI is handing out $1.5 million in bonuses to about 1,000 employees—roughly a third of its team—to keep top AI talent from being poached by rivals like Meta.
CEO Sam Altman discusses market dynamics and competition, noting these bonuses, paid over two years in cash or stock, are a response to fierce competition and huge offers from other tech giants.
This move highlights just how intense the race for AI experts has become, with companies offering eye-popping paychecks to attract the best minds.
With OpenAI rolling out GPT-5 and expanding globally (India is now its second-biggest market), these bonuses show how valuable—and in-demand—AI skills really are right now.