CWC Qualifiers: Wesley Barresi clocks second consecutive ODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 03, 2023 | 06:26 pm 2 min read

This was his second consecutive ODI fifty (Image Source: KNCBcricket)

Netherlands veteran Wesley Barresi played a blinder against Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. He, unfortunately, fell three short of his second ODI ton. Nevertheless, he registered his eighth ODI fifty. Barresi's 65-ball 97 was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Notably, his knock allowed the Netherlands to post 362/7 in the rain-curtailed 48-over match.

A blazing knock from Barresi

Barresi was in excellent touch against SL in the last match and he continued that in this game. He came to the crease after a fine opening stand. He then added 80 runs with Vikramjit Singh followed by two 50-plus runs partnerships with Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar respectively. He was dismissed by Bilal Khan in the 46th over when Netherlands were 339/5.

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 43rd ODI, the veteran batter has compiled 1,182 runs at an average of 31.94. Besides eight ODI fifties, he has also slammed a century. His highest score of 137* came against Kenya. Barresi is the fourth-highest run-scorer for the Netherlands in this format. Only Ryan ten Doeschate (1,541), Tom Cooper (1,319) and Scott Edwards (1,186) are ahead of him in runs tally.

How did the match pan out?

Oman won the toss and invited the Netherlands to bat first. The Dutch openers Vikramjit (110) and Max O'Dowd didn't disappoint as they added 117 runs. Later, Barresi took charge of the innings, slamming a fine fifty. Cameos from De Leede and Zulfiqar certainly helped the Netherlands post 362/7 in a rain-curtailed 48-over game. Oman's Bilal Khan finished with 3/75 from his 10 overs.

Second-highest ODI total for Netherlands

Netherlands were exceptional with the bat against Oman as they compiled 362/7 in a rain-curtailed 48-over game. Courtesy of knocks from Vikramjit and Barresi, Netherlands posted their second-highest total in ODIs. Their highest total of 374/9 came against WI when they won the super-over clash.

