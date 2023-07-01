Sports

Former Australian captain Allan Border reveals battle with Parkinson's disease

July 01, 2023

Border is one of Australia's most-successful captains (Source: Twitter/cricketcomau)

In a shocking revelation, former Australian captain Allan Border has opened up about his Parkinson's disease, a rare disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. He was diagnosed with the disease back in 2016. Border, who will turn 68 on July 27, also stated that it will be a miracle if he survives till the age of 80. Here are further details.

What did Border say?

"I walked into the neurosurgeon's and he said straight up, 'I'm sorry to tell you but you've got Parkinson's'," Border told Newscorp. "Just the way you walked in. Your arms straight down by your side, hanging not swinging." "I'm a pretty private person and I didn't want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing," he added further.

