Duleep Trophy: All-round Central Zone beat East Zone in quarter-final

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 01, 2023 | 10:46 am 2 min read

Saurabh Kumar was instrumental to Central Zone's win (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Central Zone have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 Duleep Trophy with a 170-run triumph over East Zone in the first quarter-final. It was a low-scoring affair as bowlers of both sides enjoyed impressive outings. However, the below-par show of East Zone batters saw them getting bundled out for 129 in a chase of 300 runs. Here are further details.

How did the game pan out?

Manisankar Murasingh claimed a fifer as Central Zone were folded for 182 while batting first in Alur. Though East Zone bowlers were brilliant, their batters let them down as they could manage 122 in the first outing. Central Zone batters displayed an improved show in their second innings and posted 239. Saurabh Kumar's eight-fer in the last innings powered Central Zone over the line.

Five-for for Murasingh

As mentioned, Murasingh returned with a fifer in the first innings. He returned with 5/42 in 20 overs. The right-arm fast bowler went wicket-less in his second outing. It was his 13th fifer in First-Class cricket as he has raced to 245 wickets in 81 games at a 29-plus average. With the bat, he has scored over 3,350 runs at a 26-plus average.

Fifties for Himanshu Mantri, Vivek Singh

Both Central Zone openers Himanshu Mantri (68 off 153), Vivek Singh (56 off 120) scored fifties in Central Zone's second innings. Mantri, who scored his fourth FC fifty, has now raced to 1,190 runs at a 38-plus average (100s: 3). Vivek, meanwhile, owns 879 runs at a 35-plus average. This was his fourth fifty in red-ball cricket as the tally also includes a ton.

Eight-wicket haul four for Saurabh

Saurabh claimed a brilliant eight-wicket haul in the last innings. He returned with 8/64, his best figures in FC cricket. Overall, this was Saurabh's 20th fifer as he has raced to 257 wickets in 61 FC games, averaging over 25. The left-arm spinner took three wickets in East Zone's first innings as well. Meanwhile, Saurabh took his seventh match 10-wicket haul.

