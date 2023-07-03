Sports

2023 Wimbledon: Jessica Pegula beats Lauren Davis, reaches second round

2023 Wimbledon: Jessica Pegula beats Lauren Davis, reaches second round

Written by Parth Dhall July 03, 2023 | 06:20 pm 1 min read

Pegula has reached the second round for the third successive year

Jessica Pegula beat her fellow American Lauren Davis in the women's singles first round at 2023 Wimbledon on July 3. The former claimed a 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3 win after over two hours to sail into the second round. Pegula has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the third successive year. She had a third-round exit in The Championships last year.

A look at the match stats

Pegula won a total of 43 points and seven winners in the match. Both players struck more than one ace, while Davis recorded more double faults (5). Pegula had a win percentage of 71 and 62 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 41% of the receiving points. Notably, Davis covered over 17.3 meters of distance throughout the match.

Share this timeline