Sports

2023 French Open, Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarter-finals: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 05, 2023, 02:34 am 1 min read

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open after beating Sloane Stephens 7-6, 6-4. Sabalenka, who has been in supreme form in 2023, has reached the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time in her career. Her best tally before this was three successive third-round appearances. Here's more.

Sabalenka's form in 2023

Sabalenka has now raced to a 33-5 win-loss record in 2023. Sabalenka won the 2023 Madrid Open to claim her third WTA title in 2023. Notably, it was her fifth final in a WTA tournament this year. She won Adelaide International 1 before claiming the 2023 Australian Open title. Sabalenka was also a runner-up at the Indian Wells and Stuttgart Open.

Sabalenka has an 11-0 record at Slams this year

Sabalenka has a 47-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the French Open, her tally reads as 11-5. In the ongoing 2023 season, Sabalenka has an 11-0 record across two Slams.