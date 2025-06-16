Indians with most wickets in a Test series versus England
England and India are all set to lock horns in the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.
Over the years, two two teams have produced some remarkable Test encounters across both nations.
Ahead of the impending series, let's take a look at the Indian bowlers who have claimed the most wickets in a Test series against England.
#1
Bhagwat Chandrasekhar: 35 wickets in 1972/73
The top spot is occupied by the legendary spinner Bhagwat Chandrashekhar, who created a stir with his deadly bowling during the 1972/73 tour of England.
The former leg-spinner took a total of 35 wickets from five Tests at an incredible average of 18.91. He took 2 four-wicket hauls and 4 fifers.
His best performance of 8/79 is still considered one of the greatest achievements of Indian spin bowling in England.
#2
Vinoo Mankad: 34 wickets in 1951/52
Former all-rounder Vinoo Mankad comes second on the list with 34 wickets during England's tour of India in 1951. He featured in five Tests.
His bowling average was an impressive 16.79, and he took a fifer and 5 four-wicket hauls during that series.
Mankad's historic 8/55 in the final Test resulted in India's innings win. He took 12 wickets alone in that match held in Chennai.
#3
Ravichandran Ashwin: 32 wickets in 2020/21
Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin occupies the third spot with 32 wickets during England's tour of India in 2020/21.
Ashwin averaged an incredible 14.71 in four Tests, taking 3 five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul.
In the 2nd Test in Chennai, Ashwin entered the record books with a fifer and a second-innings century.
He was adjudged the Player of the Series as India won 3-1.