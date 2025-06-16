What's the story

Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his desire to replicate the exploits of his idol, Shane Warne, in the impending five-match Test series against hosts England, starting June 20.

Kuldeep is India's specialist spinner for the series. He will have a greater responsibility after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket.

In his stellar Test career, the legendary leg-spinner Warne proved lethal on England's pace-friendly strips.