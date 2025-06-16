Kuldeep Yadav eyes 'Shane Warne impact' in England Test series
What's the story
Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has expressed his desire to replicate the exploits of his idol, Shane Warne, in the impending five-match Test series against hosts England, starting June 20.
Kuldeep is India's specialist spinner for the series. He will have a greater responsibility after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket.
In his stellar Test career, the legendary leg-spinner Warne proved lethal on England's pace-friendly strips.
Aspiration
Hope to enjoy my bowling like Warne, says Kuldeep
In an interview with RevSportz, Kuldeep stressed on the need to express himself and leave an impact like Warne did in England during his illustrious career.
He said, "England play quite aggressively, which is why you are always in the game, because a wicket can come any time."
"I will try to use what I learned last year. Like Shane Warne enjoyed bowling in England, I also hope that I will also be able to bowl like him," added Kuldeep.
Do you know?
Over 100 Test wickets in England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Warne is the only visiting bowler to have taken more than 100 Test wickets in England. In 22 Tests, the former Aussie spinner took 129 wickets at an average of 21.94. Among visiting spinners, Clarrie Grimmett (67) and Hugh Trumble (67) follow Warne.
Experience
A look at his Test career
Despite limited opportunities in Test cricket, Kuldeep has done an able job.
In 13 Test matches, the left-arm spinner has bagged 56 wickets at 22.16. He owns four five-wicket hauls under his belt with the best of 5/40.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 38 wickets in nine home matches at 23.39. Meanwhile, he has picked 18 scalps at 19.55 in away matches (home of opposition).
Information
Two appearances in SENA nations
Kuldeep has played only two matches in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). In England, he went wicketless in his solitary outing, in 2018 at Lord's. He conceded 44 runs from nine overs.