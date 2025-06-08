Jos Buttler becomes 4th-highest scorer in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler has become the 4th-highest scorer in T20Is.
He attained the landmark in the 2nd clash versus West Indies of their 3-match series on Sunday at County Ground, Bristol.
Chasing a target of 197, Buttler scored 47 runs for England. He shared a 63-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Ben Duckett and another 40 runs with Harry Brook.
Record
Buttler goes past Ireland's Stirling
Buttler's 47 took him to a tally of 3,678 runs in T20Is for England in 136 matches. He averages 36.41 from 125 innings.
Buttler surpassed Ireland's Paul Stirling, who has scored 3,656 runs from 150 matches at 26.88.
Buttler is only behind Rohit Sharma (4,231), Babar Azam (4,223) and Virat Kohli (4,188) in terms of runs.
Milestone match
Buttler does well in his 450th T20
Buttler's knock of 47 from 36 balls had four fours and 2 sixes. He was part of two key partnerships which helped his side set the platform.
Notably, Buttler made his 450th appearance in the 20-over format. He now owns 12,794 runs at 35.73 from 424 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has 8 tons and 90 fifties, having slammed 545 sixes.
Do you know?
96 runs in the first outing versus WI
Buttler scored 96 runs from 59 balls in the first clash at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Buttler smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes. Buttler and Jamie Smith added a 69-run stand (2nd wicket). He also added 60 runs for the 5th wicket alongside Jacob Bethell.