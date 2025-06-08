What's the story

England's Jos Buttler has become the 4th-highest scorer in T20Is.

He attained the landmark in the 2nd clash versus West Indies of their 3-match series on Sunday at County Ground, Bristol.

Chasing a target of 197, Buttler scored 47 runs for England. He shared a 63-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Ben Duckett and another 40 runs with Harry Brook.