Jacob Bethell slams whirlwind 82 versus WI in 1st ODI
What's the story
England posted a mammoth total of 400 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston.
The innings was led by Jacob Bethell, who scored a blistering 82 off just 53 balls.
This is now England's second-highest score at the venue.
Before Bethell's powerful knock, England saw Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook slam fifties.
Here's more.
Batting brilliance
Bethell's explosive innings as he shares two fifty-plus stands
Bethell's innings was a mix of aggressive strokes and strategic play. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes during his stay at the crease.
He came in when England were 221/4. He shared a 66-run stand alongside Jos Buttler. He added another 98 runs with Will Jacks. He perished in the 50th over of England's innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the 21-year-old's performance was instrumental in England posting their highest-ever ODI score without a century.
Information
2nd fifty versus WI for Bethell
In 10 ODIs, Bethell now owns 300 runs at 37.50. He registered his career-best ODI score. It was his 3rd fifty in ODIs. In 4 matches versus WI, he owns 164 runs at 41 (50s: 2). Notably, this was his maiden career ODI fifty on home soil.