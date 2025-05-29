What's the story

England posted a mammoth total of 400 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston.

The innings was led by Jacob Bethell, who scored a blistering 82 off just 53 balls.

This is now England's second-highest score at the venue.

Before Bethell's powerful knock, England saw Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook slam fifties.

Here's more.